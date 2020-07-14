Will vacate govt accommodation by August 1: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday made it clear that as per the eviction letter handed to her, she will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by August 1.

Terming a media report as fake news, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 with a government notice stating that her allotment stands cancelled from July 1.

In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi, the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked her to vacate the bungalow on Lodi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group security.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from July 1. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," said the Ministry's notice.

"It is, therefore, advised to vacate the house on or before August 1. Any stay beyond August 1 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules," the letter added. (ANI)

