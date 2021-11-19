Will wait till farms laws are repealed through parliamentary procedures: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of 41 farmers' unions, on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision but said that it will wait for the announcement to take effect through parliamentary procedures.

In its press statement issued on Friday, SKM alleged that nearly 700 farmers died in the year-long farmers' agitation, adding "the Central government's obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable deaths, including the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri."

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one year long farmers' struggle in India," said the umbrella group of farmers' unions in its statement.

SKM further reminded the Centre that its demands for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers, and the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill are still pending.

"SKM also reminds the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending. So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions," it added.



The SKM's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

