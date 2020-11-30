Will work as Bengal's Bengali: Adhikari after resigning from Cabinet

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Amid speculations over his next political move following his resignation from the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet on Friday, disgruntled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that he will work as Bengal's Bengali and people will have the last word.

Addressing his first public meeting after quitting as a minister in the West Bengal government, Adhikari said, "The last word will be of the people and today I am witnessing a huge crowd. I am assuring all of you that I will work as per my responsibility as Bengal's Bengali."

After resigning as the transport, irrigation and water resources minister on November 27, Adhikari came out publicly to participate in a condolence meeting organised in the memory of freedom fighter Ranjit Kumar Boyal, Smriti Alokey.





Adhikari addressed the huge gatherings mostly comprising of his followers who were seen holding long white banners and flags bearing his picture mentioning "Aamra dadar anugami (we are followers of the leader), without using any political party's symbol.



Asked by ANI why he resigned from the West Bengal Cabinet, Adikari continued to remain silent.

After Adhikari's resignation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolio of the Transport Ministry with her office.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if TMC MLA Adhikari comes to the BJP, he would be welcomed in the party.

Adhikari will inaugurate Rash Mela in Nandigram where a bike rally has also been planned. (ANI)

