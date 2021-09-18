Will work for nation with devotion, honesty, says Sonowal after BJP nominates him as RS poll candidate

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sarbanand Sonowal, after being nominated as candidate for Rajya Sabha bypolls from Assam, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other senior BJP leaders and said that he will work for the nation with devotion and honesty.



Speaking to ANI, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sonowal said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP senior leader BL Santhosh and others. They have given me an opportunity to work for the nation with devotion and honesty."

Earlier today the BJP had announced the name of Sonowal for the nomination against one seat that has fallen vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker. (ANI)

