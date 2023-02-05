Will work together with youth to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will work together with youth power to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant.

According to him, youth has to take the responsibility of changing people's lives. If there is passion and determination then no task is impossible.

He made the remark while addressing the Community Leadership Youth Samagam program at Jamburi Maidan in the state capital, Bhopal on Saturday.



CM Chouhan further said, "People should benefit from the leadership potential of the youth. The youth who complete the leadership training course would work to take the schemes of the government to the masses. The youth associated with Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyaan Parishad had done wonderful work in various fields. Various facilities would also be provided to the youth associated with the Community Leadership Training Programme."

"The nodal agency for the community leadership training program will be Jan Abhiyan Parishad. This course will be considered equivalent to students of other regular courses of Govt. The students of this course will get the benefits of higher education and other departmental schemes. Community engagement/internship projects will be arranged in the concerned departments to ensure public participation in the schemes of the selected students of the Community Leadership Training Scheme. Students will be authorised to evaluate government schemes. There will also be an honorarium system for them," Chouhan added.

Besides this, CM Chouhan described the development status of the state on the occasion. He said, "The development rate of the state is 19.7 per cent, which is the highest in the country. The budget of the state, which used to be 20,000 crores, is now going to cross 3 lakh crores. The per capita income in the state has increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 1,37,000. Madhya Pradesh's contribution to the country's economy has increased."

He added that a miracle happened in terms of production in the agricultural sector and roads have been rebuilt. "The percentage of irrigation has increased. Now arrangements are being made to provide drinking water from door to door. The campaign to change the lives of the people by strengthening the infrastructure was going on. Many people in urban and rural areas were left behind in the race of development, to benefit them, the schemes have been designed," he added. (ANI)

