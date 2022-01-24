Will work towards resolving border, many vexed issues in the region: Pema Khandu on meeting Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): A meeting took place between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Guwahati on Monday evening to take forward the discussions on pending border issues between the two states.

Both the chief ministers tweeted after the meeting.

"Met Chief Minister of Assam Himantabiswa ji along with senior officers of Assam Government. Had detailed discussions on the boundary issue between the two states. We will sincerely work towards a permanent solution on this long pending issue," a tweet by the Arunachal CM reads.

Solving boundary issues with neighbours is our priority, he said.

Discussed with Hon'ble CM of Arunachal Pradesh Sh @PemaKhanduBJP, who came all the way to Guwahati, measures for permanent solution to the long-pending issue. We decided to conduct ground level survey on boundary status, Assam Chief Minister also tweeted.

Pema who was in Delhi for the last couple of days flew down to Guwahati this morning for this meeting. Post the meeting the Arunachal CM told ANI in an exclusive chat.

"Today I met my Assam counterpart Shri Himanta Dada to discuss the long pending inter state boundary issue between the two states. We had very positive discussions on finding mutually acceptable permanent solutions to this problem."

Khandu further said to ANI, "Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and active support of Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah, in the 75th year of independence, we will work towards resolving this and many vexed issues in the region. All this will pave way for the holistic development of the North east Region."

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments will conduct ground level survey on the status of inter-state boundary as a step towards resolving the decades long pending issue. (ANI)