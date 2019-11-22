Governor Satya Pal Malik speaking at an event in Goa on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Governor Satya Pal Malik speaking at an event in Goa on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Will write letter to trust urging to install idols of Kevat, Shabri at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: Malik

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:34 IST

South Goa (Goa) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The trust which will be set up for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya should allot space for installation of idols of the members of tribal and lower caste people at the temple, who helped Lord Ram in his journey to Sri Lanka, said Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik.
"The whole country wants a big Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya. But I think there is no one who has asked for a space allotted for the people who helped Lord Ram in his journey. When Lord Ram was on his way to Sri Lanka, he was helped by all Adivasis (tribals) and people from the lower castes. I am yet to hear people demanding idols of Kevat and Shabri (who helped Lord Ram) in the Ram Darbar," Malik said at an event here.
"The day the trust is made I will write a letter to it urging them to install idols of the people who fought with him, on the side of truth. That is the true India," Malik added.
The Goa Governor said that he was not afraid of any controversy on the topic and said that the temple will neither be "complete nor grand" if the idols of Adivasi and lower caste people who helped Lord Ram in his endeavours was excluded.
Malik was speaking after the inauguration of the second Tribal Students' Convention at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir in Ponda in south Goa.
Malik urged the students to focus on their studies and sports and aim higher for the betterment of society.
During the course of his speech, he also recounted the experiences of his colleagues who came from marginalised backgrounds.
Malik said the students should take inspiration from the lives of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
"The Adivasi and the so-called lower caste students should learn about their history, they and they alone helped Lord Ram in his journey and they should be proud of it," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 04:53 IST

MP: Woman accuses former assistant jail Superintendent of sexual...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A case of sexual harassment under the pretext of marriage has been registered against a former Assistant Jail Superintendent at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose central jail by a woman guard, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Singh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:58 IST

TDP MP says Amaravati not shown as capital of Andhra in new map

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): TDP MP Jayadev Galla said that Home Ministry has released a new political map of India without Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and said the matter should be immediately rectified.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:39 IST

Himachal: Two arrested with heroin in possession

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police here arrested two persons and seized 73.97 grams of heroin from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:34 IST

Assam: AGP forms its students wing, Asom Chhatra Parishad

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is a part of the ruling coalition headed by BJP in the state, has formed its student wing Asom Chhatra Parishad (ACP).

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:25 IST

Centre treating Puducherry as UT or state depending on...

Puducherry [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, urging the Centre to find a solution soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:06 IST

8 killed as car falls into lake in Chhattisgarh

Bemetra (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Eight people, including a child, lost their lives when a car they were travelling in fell into a lake. The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Mohbhatta police station on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:41 IST

Kerala: Teacher, doctor of govt hospital suspended over death of...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The widespread public protest in social media directed against the government, over the unfortunate death of a fifth standard student due to snakebite, has the state education officials on their toes, along with the state administration.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:36 IST

Mumbai: Uddhav, Aaditya hold meeting with Sharad Pawar at his residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray left NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence after holding a brief meeting on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:34 IST

Shiv Sena MP says party hopeful Sonia, Pawar will take steps to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on Thursday said that the party is hopeful of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar taking steps to form the government in Maharashtra to solve the problems of farmers who have lost their crops.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:07 IST

Lok Sabha members call for time-bound action plan to fight air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Members of the Lok Sabha expressed serious concern on the air quality in Delhi and several other cities in the country and called for a concerted action plan that includes tough timelines, maximum use of technology and support to farmers to stop stubble burning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:49 IST

Rajya Sabha refers surrogacy regulation bill to select committee

New Delhi[India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to a select committee of the House for more scrutiny.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:41 IST

Mullaperiyar safe but Centre has no objection if Kerala, TN want new dam

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala's Idukki district is safe, but if Tamil Nadu and Kerala want to construct a new dam in agreement with each other, the Central government will have no objection, said Minister for Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Read More
iocl