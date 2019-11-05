Will write to PM Modi on issue of air pollution: Haryana Deputy CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of pollution.

"Haryana government has requested the Centre to call for a joint meeting over the problem of pollution in Delhi. I have taken the charge of the office today. I'll also write in that capacity to the Prime Minister over the issue," Chautala told media persons.

On Monday, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra reviewed the measures taken by Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to tackle the air pollution.

The Principal Secretary sought to know the details of additional measures taken to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning in these states during the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Mishra had held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the three states through video-conferencing. (ANI)

