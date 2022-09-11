Win for entire Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Ali on Rajya Sabha nomination

Jammu and Kashmir [India], September 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu nominated Ghulam Ali to Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Reacting to his nomination, Ali said, "In BJP we don't work for the position. I worked selflessly for the party and party saw my loyalty, work. I want to thank PM Modi. It's not my win but a win for the entire Jammu and Kashmir."

According to him, his nomination to Rajya Sabha is a victory for all communities.

"PM Modi had said that when we will come to power, we will empower those who do not have political power. PM Modi did what he said. This is not just a victory for the Gujjar community but for all communities," said Gulam Ali.

President Draupadi Murmu on September 10, appointed Gulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha.

Ali hails from Jammu and Kashmir. He is an Engineer and has been active in politics for the last 15 years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Clause (a), of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Gulam Ali to the Council of the state to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," read a Union Home Ministry notification on Saturday.

"The President on the recommendation of GoI has appointed Shri Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim, from J-K, to the Rajya Sabha. This is a significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was literally not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied," BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malaviya said in a tweet.

His supporters are delighted and beyond happy with the nomination of Gulam Ali.

Speaking to ANI they said, "We would foremost like to thank PM Modi for nominating a person who has worked tirelessly for years and is a person who's worked from the grassroots level. This nomination will definitely be fruitful for the future of Jammu and Kashmir".

Gulam Ali's work for the underprivileged and the lower section of society is commendable.

"This nomination would be beneficial for the underprivileged and the lower section of society, irrespective of caste creed and colour creed", added the supporter.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded the appointment saying that now the Jammu and Kashmir community is being recognised after the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)