Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman resumes flying operations on MiG-21

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Vir Chakra awardee Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet post-Balakot operations, has resumed flying operations.

The officer has started flying after medical clearance, IAF officials said Friday. The officer is posted at a MiG-21 Bison airbase in the western desert.

Abhinandan had been grounded due to ejection from his MiG-21 which had been shot down in aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s.

Indian Air Force Fighter Controller Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who guided Varthaman during the flight, had last week told ANI in an interview that she had seen the ace pilot shoot down the Pakistani F-16 which went off the radar soon after the hit.

Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra for his role in the February 27 operations where India thwarted Pakistani attempts to take down Indian targets in the Naushera sector. (ANI)

