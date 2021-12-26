Wing Commander Harshit Sinha cremated in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): The last rites of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, was performed in Lucknow on Sunday.



Sinha's dead body was handed over to his family members and was later cremated at Baikunth Dham in UP's Lucknow.

The family members and Army officials paid him tribute.

"With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," tweeted Indian Air Force. (ANI)

