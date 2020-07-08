Winning Bengal in 2021 will remain a dream for BJP, says Minister Firhad Hakim

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Tuesday said that BJP's 'dream of winning the upcoming assembly polls in the state will remain a dream'.

"BJP's dream of winning Bengal, will remain a dream because Mamata Banerjee is in the heart of every citizen so how can they remove her," State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told ANI.

Under the leadership of Firhad Hakim protest was staged against the Centre's decision on privatisation of railways. The protest was carried out at Khidderpore railways dock. (ANI)

