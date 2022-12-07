Winter session: 15 obituaries listed in parliament business including Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The winter session will start on Wednesday with 15 obituaries of deceased lawmakers listed in both houses.

Lok Sabha will adjourn for an hour post-reading of the obituary today. Opposition MPs, led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have requested Speaker to adjourn the House for half the day as a mark of respect to veteran politician and sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away this year.



Besides Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Obituary list includes the names of one sitting Loksabha member, eight former Lok Sabha members, and six Rajya Sabha members.

It is customary and usual to make obituary references in the House on the demise of sitting members, Ministers, former members, outstanding and eminent personages, national leaders, men and women who have played an important role in the public life of the country and heads of governments of foreign and friendly States.

Apart from these, references are also made in the House about major natural calamities or accidents or tragic happenings involving loss of life and property. (ANI)

