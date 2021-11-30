New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Soon after the proceedings of the Lok Sabha began after the first adjournment, the Lower House was again adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, amid the opposition's ruckus.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)
Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
ANI | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 14:14 IST
New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Soon after the proceedings of the Lok Sabha began after the first adjournment, the Lower House was again adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday.