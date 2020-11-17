Winter session of Himachal Assembly to be held between December 7 and 11

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from December 7 to December 11 at Dharamshala.

"The decision to conduct the winter session was decided in the cabinet meeting held on November 10, held in Shimla under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur and recommended the Governor to convene the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh from 7th to 11th December at Dharamshala," as per the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.



Later, a meeting was held with the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Vipan Singh Parmar, to finalize the dates. After the meeting was conducted by the Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the notification was published on Monday.

"All the COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to in the session.", Vipan Singh Parmar added.

Earlier, the 12-day monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was held by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)

