Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 5 pm

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned till 5 pm after a verbal spat between Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan and treasury benches.



Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in resolving the stalemate on the issue of suspension of 12 members of the House that was effected on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday, December 21 following the uproar by the opposition on the introduction of 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'. (ANI)

