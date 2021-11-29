Winter session: Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee meeting underway

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is underway at Parliament to allocate time for government legislation and other business.

Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet at 10:30 am on Monday.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.



The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House today.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

