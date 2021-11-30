Winter session: TMC holds internal party meeting to discuss strategy

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Tuesday held an internal party meeting to discuss the strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The meeting was held at 10.30 am.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting of Leaders of Opposition for the second consecutive day during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.



The meeting was attended by leaders of 16 parties including Congress, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party.

Leaders from various Opposition parties held a meeting at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office at Parliament on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. (ANI)

