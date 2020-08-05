Wish Balasaheb Thackeray was alive to witness 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Remembering the founder of Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray on the eve of the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray wished that he was alive to witness the event.

"Tomorrow is the 'bhumi pujan' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This day will be etched in history as one of the most auspicious days of Independent India. The Mandir which will be built in Ayodhya will go beyond the aura of a Mandir. lt will stand tall as a 'monument of victory' of us Hindus over our exasperation and helplessness. It's a monument of the indomitable spirit and patience of the countless Hindus. Thus, this moment is an exceptional one and its importance is unparalleled," he said.

"Amidst this happening, my thoughts are with Shri. Balasaheb Thackeray. He should have been there to witness this. His happiness would have been unparalleled," he added.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the efforts made by Central government have been remarkable.

"This struggle has been a relentless story and be it either the judicial battle or creating a riveting atmosphere of consensus, the efforts made by Narendra Modi government have been remarkable and I wholeheartedly thank them for the same," Raj Thackeray said.

"It's taken nearly 3 decades of innumerable disputes, challenges and sacrifices of thousands of karsewaks to witness the manifestation of their dream. That vision is finally on its path to become a reality. Our Ram has finally ended his exile," added Thackeray. (ANI)

