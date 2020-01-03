Wish to meet 'god of cricket' Sachin, says man who shot video of differently abled-cricket player lauded by Tendulkar

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Sharad Kumar Bhawani who shot the video which was recently shared by ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, of a differently-abled boy while playing cricket at a village ground here, wishes to meet the 'god of cricket' Tendulkar once.

A differently-abled class VII student, the short video of whom playing cricket at a village ground in remote Naxal affected Dantewada was re-tweeted by ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after it went viral at social media.

The person who sought the video, Bhawani works with 'Bachpan Banao Sanstha' NGO.

While speaking to ANI he said, "I want to thank Sachin Tendulkar for sharing the video. He is known as the god of cricket and I wish to meet him once."

He also asserted that he had met Madda about a year back and is happy that the child-prodigy is becoming famous now.

"Madda has become very famous now especially on Twitter. I was shocked after I got to know about his talent which is really different. I met him around one year ago," he added.

Madda Ram Kawasi expressed his gratitude towards Sachin for sharing his video on Twitter and said that he is thankful to him for sharing the video.

"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar as he shared the video. (ANI)