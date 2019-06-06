Wishes pour in from politicos for Men in Blue after maiden CWC'19 victory

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): With the Indian cricket team's 2019 World Cup beginning with a thumping victory, key politicians extended wishes to the Men in Blue on the occasion.

Home Minister and BJP Chief Amit Shah congratulated the Virat Kohli-led team for winning their opening match. "Well played TeamIndia. Superb knock by Rohit Sharma. Congratulations to skipper Virat Kohli and the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. #CWC2019 Way to go" he tweeted.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju termed the match as a 'superb beginning' by the Indian team and congratulated the players.

Rijiju tweeted, "Well done boys! Superb beginning by Team India. Congratulations to the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged performances of key players.

Singh tweeted, "Well begun is half done! Congratulations to Team India for the superb victory against South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2019. In this match, we witnessed some memorable performances by Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. Overall it was a solid teamwork. Best wishes for the games ahead."

Former sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore hailed the teamwork of the Indian side while praising Rohit Sharma for his crucial knock.

"Brilliant knock by Rohit Sharma to steer India to our first victory in #CWC19! Well done, BCCI! Great teamwork, great performance and good show all round! All the best for the future matches!" Rathore wrote on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wished for more such wins.

"Congratulations Team India for winning your opening match of the Cricket World Cup. Keep winning," tweeted Banerjee.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Rohit Sharma for his century while extending wishes for future matches.

"Congratulations Rohit Sharma for the fantastic unbeaten century and Team India for 1st win in Cricket World Cup! All the best for the next ones!," he tweeted.

India, which began their World Cup campaign on Wednesday, defeated South Africa by six wickets as Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten century.

The Men in Blue will look to keep their winning momentum intact going forward in the tournament. The team will next face Australia on June 9. (ANI)