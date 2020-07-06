With 1 more death, Kerala's COVID-19 toll rises to 27

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): A 65-year-old man has died due to coronavirus taking the cumulative toll in Kerala to 27.

The deceased, who was a native of Thoppumpady was admitted at Kalamassery Medical College since June 28.

According to the medical bulletin, he was suffering from severe pneumonia. His wife, son and daughter-in-law were also tested Covid-19 positive earlier.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that as many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228. (ANI)

