With 102 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's count moves to 2,185

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): With 102 new positive cases and seven deaths reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, the State's count of virus-infected people and deaths has surged to 2,185 and 41 respectively, said the Health Department.

Among 102 new cases, 38 people were tested positive for the virus in Jodhpur, 20 in Naguar, 16 in Jaipur, and 11 in Ajmer.



Three deaths were confirmed from Jodhpur, two from Jaipur and one each from Sikar, and other districts.

In total, 629 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being cured of the disease till to date, as per the Health Department. (ANI)

