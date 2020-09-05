With 1,047 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally rises to 40,990

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): With 1,047 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases reaches 40,990, according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

In a daily bulletin, the administration said that 493 cases were reported from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division.

There are 8,800 active cases and 31,435 recovered patients and 755 fatalities in the Union Territory.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID count has surged to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients as of September 4. (ANI)

