With 10,526 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra crosses 4 lakh mark

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has crossed 4 lakh mark after reporting 10,526 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the state Health Department.

The state has tested 61,331 samples, of which 10,526 have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. With this, the total number of cases increases to 4,03,616 in Andhra Pradesh, informed the daily bulletin.

The number of active cases and deaths stand at 96,191 and 3,714 respectively, added the state Health Department.

In the last 24 hours, 8,463 people have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,03,711.

As many as 81 deaths were reported from Chittoor district (10), Kadapa district (09), Nellore district (08), Prakasam district (08), West Godavari district (08), East Godavari district (06), Kurnool district (06), Visakhapatnam district (06), Anantapur district (05), Krishna district (05), Srikakulam district (05), Guntur district (04) and Vizianagaram district (01).

The state Health Department said that a total of 3,714 people have died due to the virus. (ANI)

