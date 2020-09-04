With 10,776 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh reports total 4,76,506 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,776 new COVID-19 positive cases and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 4,76,506, according to the State Health Department.

In last 24 hours; 59,919 samples have been tested in the state out of which 10,776 were detected COVID positive. Out of the total cases, 1,02,067 are active.

In past 24 hours, 12,334 persons have been recovered and the total recoveries stand at 3,70,163.

The death toll has increased to 4,276 in the state. (ANI)

