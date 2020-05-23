With 115 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's total count moves to 6,657

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 23 (ANI): With 115 new cases of coronavirus, the total count for confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 6,657 in Rajasthan, said the state's Health Department on Saturday.

Among the new cases, Jodhpur has reported the maximum number of cases -- 23, followed by Rajsamand 14 cases. Jalore and Udaipur have reported 13 cases each. Dungarpur has reported 10 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in the State climbed to 156 after three people in the State succumbed to the infection on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the State had reported 48 positive coronavirus cases.

India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected State due to coronavirus, which has infected 44,582 people, the highest in any Indian State so far.

The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

