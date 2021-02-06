With 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,08,14,304

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): With 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally has reached 1,08,14,304, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

India has reported 14,488 discharges and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,05,10,796 and 1,54,918.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,48,590, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 54,16,849 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India so far.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 5th February. Of these, 7,40,794 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)