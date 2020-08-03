With 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally reaches 42,904

Dispur (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Assam reported 1,178 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 42,904, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.

"1,178 new COVID-19 cases detected out of 19,943 tests conducted in the last 24 hrs. We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91 per cent). The total number of cases now at 42,904 including 11,354 active cases and105 deaths," said Sarma on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

