With 1,200 labourers, special train leaves Rajkot for Balia in Uttar Pradesh

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): A special train carrying nearly 1,200 labourers left from Gujarat's Rajkot amid coronavirus-induced lockdown on Wednesday for Balia in Uttar Pradesh.

A local NGO 'Kanuda Mitra Mandal' not only paid for the tickets of all labourers but also provided food and water bottles to all the passengers.

"It is a second train in which around 1,200 labourers have left for their native destination. Yesterday too, a train left with 1,200 labourers. We have bought the tickets for all labourers and provided them with food and water and toys for their children," said Anil Desai, an NGO worker, while speaking to ANI.

Kamesh Shah, another worker of the NGO, told ANI that the passengers have been provided hygienic kits as well.

"This train is going to Uttar Pradesh. The tickets for the passenger were bought by Kanuda Mitra Mandal. Labourers have been provided with hygienic kits," said Kamesh.

"I am going home. The railway has made this arrangement for us. I am happy. I was not able to survive in this situation here. Now I will go home and will have all the needs fulfilled," Sipahi, a passenger, told ANI.

There is a total of 6,245 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gujarat. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 33,514 with 1,694 deaths in India. (ANI)

