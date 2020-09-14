With 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally reaches 1,41,763

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI): Assam recorded 1,292 COVID-19 cases on Sunday out of 15,515 tests done in the last 24 hours, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.

The total number of cases is now at 1,41,763 including 1,10,882 recoveries, 30,409 active cases and 4,69 deaths.

Meanwhile, with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over 47 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.



With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)





