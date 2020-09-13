With 144 new cases of COVID-19, Manipur's total case tally reaches 7,875

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13 (ANI): Manipur reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,875.



According to the Manipur Health Department, 144 new cases of COVID-19, 89 recovered cases and one death reported in the state over the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,875 so far, including 1,638 active cases, 6,191 recovered cases and 46 deaths, as per the Health Department.

The recovery rate is 78.61 per cent in the state. (ANI)

