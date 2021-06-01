With 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, India sees lowest daily rise in 50 days

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): With 1,52,734 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest-single day COVID-19 rise in 50 days. the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

With this, the total cases have reached 2,80,47,534, and the daily positivity rate stands at 9.07 per cent, which is less than 10 per cent for the seventh consecutive day. Also, the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.04 per cent.

According to the health ministry, a total of 3,128 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,29,100 in the country.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 18th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,38,022 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The recovery tally of India has reached 2,56,92,342 and the recovery rate stands at 91.60 per cent.

Active caseload further declined to 20,26,092 after cases decreased by 88,416 in the last 24 hours

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 16,83,135 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 34,48,66,883 tests have been done so far.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 21,31,54,129 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)