With 1,566 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally reaches 89,363

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 5 (ANI): Rajasthan has reported 1,566 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths on Saturday, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases rises to 89363 including 14996 active cases and 1122 deaths, Health Department, Rajasthan informed.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

