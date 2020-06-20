With 158 new COVID19 cases in Rajasthan, tally rises to 14,314

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 20 (ANI): As many as 158 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan till 10:30 am on Saturday, taking the State's total tally to 14,314, informed state health department.

Out of the total cases, at present there are 2,860 active cases in the state.

Number of deaths due to the lethal infection stands at 333 in the state. (ANI)

