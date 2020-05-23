With 16 new cases today, Punjab's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,045

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 23 (ANI): With 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab on Saturday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 2,045.

The state tally is inclusive of 1,870 patients who have recovered from the disease while 136 persons are active COVID-19 cases.

The number of persons who have succumbed to the virus stands at 39.

According to the bulletin, one patient is currently critical and currently on ventilator support.

India on Saturday witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 137 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,720.

Out of the total number of cases, 69,597 are active while 51,784 have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

