With 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana crosses 2.47 lakh mark

Hyderabad [India], November 6 (ANI): With 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana has crossed 2.47-lakh mark on Thursday, informed state health department on Friday.



Four people lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic">pandemic and 982 people got discharged in the state on the same day.

A total number of positive cases has been mount to 2,47,284. While total recoveries stand at 2,26,646. According to the state health department, the total number of 19,272 cases are still active in Telangana.

Meanwhile, India's total cases surged to 84,11,724, with 47,638 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday. The death toll mounted to 1,24,985. Whereas the total number of active cases has been mounted to 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured cases have reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours, reported on Thursday. (ANI)

