With 173 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha's tally reaches 2,781

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): As many as 173 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,781, informed the state health department on Saturday.

While there are 1167 active cases in the state, 1604 patients have recovered.

So far 8 people have died due to the lethal infection in Odisha. (ANI)

