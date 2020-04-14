With 18 deaths and 350 new cases, Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 2684

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): With 18 deaths and 350 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the total number of virus infected people in the state has climbed to 2684, said the State Health Department.

The 2684 COVID-19 positive patients, include 178 deaths and 259 recovered and discharged.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India in terms of the highest number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in India.

In Mumbai, 204 people were detected positive for COVID-19 and 11 deaths were reported in the city, taking the tally of positive cases in Mumbai to 1753, including 111 deaths.

Meanwhile, 3 more people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were cured and discharged in Sangli earlier on Tuesday.

"25 out of the total 26 positive cases reported in Sangli have been cured and discharged so far. The 1 admitted in hospital is also stable," said Abhijeet Chaudhary, Sangli Collector.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that a committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest measures to revive the state's economy which is affected by the corona crisis.



"A committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest effective measures to help revive the State's economy that is severely affected by the Corona crisis. The state is fully committed to reviving its economy and is taking necessary measures," Pawar tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations after April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported. (ANI)

