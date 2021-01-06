With 18,088 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,03,74,932

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): India has reported 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,74,932, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 264 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases stand at 2,27,546 while the total recoveries have reached 99,97,272.

The death toll stands at 1,50,114, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala has reported 63,993 active COVID-19 cases while Maharashtra has reported 50,223 active cases.

Delhi has reported 4,562 active cases, 6,12,527 recoveries and 10,609 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of samples tested up to 5th January is 17,74,63,405 including 9,31,408 samples tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)