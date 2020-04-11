With 187 new cases, total COVID-19 positive cases reach 1761 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): As many as 187 new COVID-19 positive cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the State to 1761.

Meanwhile, after Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

"Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The State will show the way to the country even in these tough times," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases of coronavirus have climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged. (ANI)

