With 19 new cases, Punjab's COVID-19 count reaches 2,158

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 28 (ANI): Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 2,158.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations, there are 172 active cases in the State.

A total of 1946 patients have recovered in the State while 2985 results are awaited.

Today, 28 patients recovered which include 13 from Jalandhar, nine from Amritsar and three each from Gurdaspur and Sangrur.

So far, 40 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 67,692 persons have recovered or migrated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 86,110 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,531 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

