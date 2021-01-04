With 19,557 new COVID-19 recoveries, India tops global chart

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): With 19,557 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India clocked the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed here on Monday.

A total of 99,46,867 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

As many as 16,504 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the country in the last 24 hours continuing its streak of reporting low daily cases and high recoveries.

As per a statement, the active caseload in the country has now fallen to 2,43,953, just 2.36 per cent of the cumulative caseload (1,03,40,470).



India's total cumulative tests now stand at 17,56,35,761 including 7,35,978 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

About 76.76 per cent of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states and Union Territories (UT) while about 83.90 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

The highest number of cases was reported from Kerala, 4,600 in the last 24 hours.

About 10 states/UTs account for 77.57 per cent of the 214 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, about 16 per cent of the new fatalities. (ANI)

