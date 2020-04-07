With 2 more positive cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count at 146

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Surat, taking the State total number of coronavirus cases to 146, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health, on Monday.

Of these 146 cases, 87 cases are of local transmission.

Ravi said: "Total 15 places in Gujarat are cluster quarantined -- three places in Surat, two in Vadodara, two in Bhavnagar and eight in Ahmedabad."

India on Monday recorded the highest jump in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with 704 new patients of the virus reported in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now increased to 4,281. (ANI)

