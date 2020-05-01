With 203 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu tally now at 2,526

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 203 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state's tally to 2,526, state health minister C Vijayabaskar said.

According to the state health bulletin there are so far 1,183 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

With one more death reported, the state toll tocuhed 28.

A 98 year old male from Chennai admitted at a city hospital died due to COVID-19 infection today at 10.20 AM, the bulletin said.

With 176 new infections, Chennai had 1,082, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

"The general public is advised to adhere to health advisories and travel advisories issued by the State Government," said the bulletin. (ANI)

