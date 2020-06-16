With 219 new COVID-19 positive cases, Telangana tally goes up to 5,193

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): As many as 219 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of the coronavirus positive cases in the State to 5,193, according to the State Health Department.

According to the Telangana Government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 2,766 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals so far while 187 persons have succumbed due to coronavirus in the State.

Presently, 2,240 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated in different hospitals. (ANI)

