With 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally reaches 55,671

Dispur (Assam) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Assam reported 2,372 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 55,671, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.

"2,372 COVID-19 cases detected out of 55,671 tests in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 4.25 per cent. Total cases stand at 52,817, of which 35,892 are recovered cases and 16,796 are active cases. The death toll is at 126," said Sarma.

With a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday.

The active cases stand at 5,95,501 and 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged. With crease of 904 deaths, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 40,699.

"The total recoveries of COVID-19 patients have jumped to 13,28,336 with 46,121 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. With such a consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached 7,32,835," the ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

