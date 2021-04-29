With 25,986 new COVID-19 infections, Delhi's active cases near one lakh

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in the national capital to 99,752, which is the highest so far.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city also reported 20,458 recoveries from the viral disease and 368 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the seventh consecutive day the metropolis has seen daily fatalities of over 300.



The positivity rate in Delhi is 31.76 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

In view of the rising cases, testing has been increased in the metropolis. The bulletin said that 81829 tests including 55,702 RTPCR and 26,127 rapid antigen tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India continued to report high COVID-19 cases with over 3.6 lakh new coronavirus cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases is biggest in a single-day since the onset of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said that 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 29,78,709.

The total count of cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 and the death toll has gone up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease. (ANI)

