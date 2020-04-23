With 26 new cases, Punjab's COVID-19 count rises to 283

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as 26 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State's count to 283, said the Health Department on Thursday.

"The total active cases in the State stand at 200. 66 persons have been cured and discharged while 17 people have lost their lives," added the Health Department.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. (ANI)