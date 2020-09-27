With 260 new COVID-19 cases, Manipur's tally reaches 10,051

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 26 (ANI): Manipur has reported 260 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries and one death on Saturday, taking the total cases of the state to 10,051, said State Government.



The total number of cases include 7,681 recoveries and 64 deaths. Recovery rate is at 76.42 per cent, according to the State Government.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths. (ANI)

